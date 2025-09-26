TAJBank, Nigeria’s fastest growing non-interest banks, has met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’ s) new minimum capital requirement for national non-interest banks.

The managing director/CEO of the bank, Hamid Joda, confirmed the capitalisation feat during his interactive chat with journalists on the sidelines of an investment summit in Abuja.

With the compliance with the required minimum capital base as directed by the CBN, TAJBank has joined the rank of few banks that had already met or exceeded the CBN’s revised capital thresholds scheduled for enforcement from March 2026 by the apex bank.

Speaking on the achievement, the bank’s CEO enthused: “I am happy to report that through the leadership of our bank’s board, which is led by an industry doyen, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, and sup port of our valued shareholders and investors, TAJBank has fulfilled the mandatory recapitalisation requirement and is now fully prepared for a more customer friendly, innovative banking services delivery to our growing customers nationwide.

“Let me also use this opportunity to commend the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, and the management of the apex bank for the recapitalisation initiative, which by all assessment standards, will reposition Nigerian banks for competitiveness in the rapidly changing global banking space.

“I want to assure all our shareholders, new investors and customers that TAJBank will continue to prioritise their interests in our operations in the management’s sustained drive to add value to every kobo invested in the bank.

“Finally, as our mantra says that our only interest is our customers, we shall be investing more in technology assets, solutions and our human resource to surpass the customers, shareholders and other investors’ expectations through real time delivery of world-class and Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions to meet their needs”, Joda assured.

Recall that the CBN had in March last year announced the increase in minimum capital requirements for licensed banks in the country as part of its regulatory moves to strengthen the banking sector for improved contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth amid growing uncertainties in the global economic system.