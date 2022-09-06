Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has inaugurated the executives of the Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states’ chapters of the North West Business Communities for Atiku 2023 (NWBC4A).

The team in support of the presidential ambition of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for next year’s election, were advised by the governor to seek more supporters for Atiku to win the forthcoming election.

Tambuwal, while thanking the contributors who brought together the business communities to work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, described their efforts as laudable and commendable.

Observing that Nigerians and people of the region have, at different times, experienced the economic policies of the PDP and APC, he advised that it is time for them to make a comparative analysis and realise that Atiku is the best candidate for 2023, for his being a reputable businessman.

Tambuwal, who expressed his confidence over the choice of Atiku emphasized that, “if he is elected, there will be a massive turn around in the country’s economy.”

In his remarks, the grand patron of the group, Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi, commended the initiative of the group and its unrelenting efforts to ensure that Atiku Abubakar is victorious in the 2023 general election.

Recalling that at its inception the group’s North-East chapters raised over N100 million as their contribution to enable Atiku purchase his nomination form, Ningi said Atiku is a globally recognized technocrat who deserves the backing of all and sundry.

He assured that the NWBC4A will give total support and cooperation to Atiku Abubakar to ensure his success, just as he commended Governor Tambuwal for his efforts in the same direction, from the party’s primary election up till now.

In his address the national coordinator of the NWBC4A, Dr Ali Bappayo Adamu, reassured that the group won’t waver in its support to the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

He added that the business communities will do everything humanly possible for the success of the PDP candidates across the country.