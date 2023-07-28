Taraba APC Stakeholders Call On Party Members To Rally Round Ministerial Nominee

Taraba All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum has called on the party members in the state to close ranks and rally behind Sen. Sani Abubakar, a ministeral nominee from the state.

A member of the forum, Sen. David Jimkuta (Taraba South), made the call while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for nominating Abubakar for a ministeral appointment, saying he would effectively deliver on his new responsibility.

“We are expressing our gratitude to President Tinubu for recognising Sen. Sani Abubakar’s competence and loyalty to the party.

“This appointment is well deserved and a testament to Abubakar’s commitment to serving the people of Taraba.

“We also commend Tinubu for his leadership and vision in selecting competent individuals to drive the agenda of the party at the national level,”Jimkuta said.