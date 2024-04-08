The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has appealed for robust and vigilant enforcement by NERC towards greater transparency in billing and electricity supply.

Acting executive vice chairman of the CommissionDr Adamu Abdullahi, in Abuja on Sunday, said the enforcement would ensure balance to the recently increased tariff for Band A customers.

Abdullahi also commended the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s N200 million fine against the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The fine, according to Abdullahi, was for violating the Supplementary Order to the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2024.

”NERC’s decision to penalise AEDC reinforces FCCPC’s strong advocacy for protecting consumers from unfair market practices as mandated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, ” he said

According to him, NERC approved the tariff realignment and service delivery commitments for Band A electricity customers to ensure the sustainability and viability of Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the entire electricity sector.

Abdulahi said that many consumers had expressed fear that the likelihood of arbitrary estimated billing for unmetered Band A customers could lead to consumer abuse and dissatisfaction.

”DisCos’ repeated failure to meet the minimum power supply hours for respective tariff bands and failure to compensate consumers for service downtime have made consumer grievances worse,” he said.

The vice chairman encouraged NERC to mandate DisCos to meter all unmetered Band A customers within 60 days to ensure accurate billing and protection of consumers from arbitrary estimation.

”The FCCPC is pleased with NERC’s recent Order to DisCos to automatically downgrade any Band A feeder that does not enjoy the minimum requirement of 20 hours per day power supply for seven consecutive days.

”The Commission will closely monitor the implementation of this directive by all parties, in line with extant laws and an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NERC,” Abdulahi said.

He encouraged NERC to diligently enforce the proposed measures and collaborate with stakeholders to address consumer concerns in order to foster a sustainable and consumer-friendly electricity market.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment towards protecting consumer interests and ensuring equitable practices within Nigeria’s electricity sector.