TD Africa has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to empowering African youth, fostering self-reliance, and preparing them for success in the global digital economy.

In line with this commitment, the company has partnered with global ICT leader Huawei to establish an Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) hub at Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (KOMU), Owerri. This initiative solidified the company’s mission to bridge the digital divide and inspire a generation of tech-savvy innovators across the continent.

The vice chancellor, KOMU, Prof. Ikechukwu Dozie, hailed the initiative as transformative, emphasizing its potential to reshape the future of students. “This academy will change your lives and make you highly sought after upon graduation,” he remarked, urging students to make the most of the opportunity.

Dozie also lauded TD Africa and Huawei for their strategic investment in KOMU, highlighting that the academy is the first of its kind for the institution since its establishment in 2016.

Representing Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Governance, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, reiterated the state government’s commitment to fostering digital literacy. “We are building a digital city in the state, embracing a smart economy that rules the modern world,” he said, adding that the ICT Academy aligns seamlessly with the state’s vision of creating a tech-savvy workforce.

Coordinating managing director of TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, emphasized the significance of digital literacy in today’s world, encouraging students to leverage the academy’s resources. “Technology drives every aspect of modern life, and without it, we risk falling behind,” she said, reaffirming TD Africa’s dedication to empowering Africa through transformative technological initiatives.

Huawei’s representative, Gari Li, echoed similar sentiments, urging students to take full advantage of the hands-on experience and knowledge offered by the academy. “The ICT Academy provides essential tools for thriving in the modern technological era,” he said, highlighting the role of ICT in shaping the 21st century.