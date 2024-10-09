Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja yesterday convicted and sentenced a head teacher, Benjamin Ogba, to life imprisonment for defiling two under-aged girls, both seven years.

Justice Abiola Soladoye jailed Ogba for the rest of his life after holding that the Lagos State government had proven all the ingredients of the two counts of defilement it brought against the convict beyond all reasonable doubts.

The prosecution led by Olusola Soneye had told the judge that the convict, sometime in April and May 2019, at Shalom Private School, Oke-Ira Road in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos, defiled the two survivors by having unlawful sexual intercourse with them.

Soneye had also informed the court that one of the girls had told her mother, and the case had been reported at the police station.

She had maintained that the offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

During the trial, the prosecutor called three witnesses, while the defence counsel called four witnesses during the trial.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye held that the defence witnesses’ evidence was tainted with lies and did not hold water.

The judge held that the convict was a serial paedophile, and his testimonies were a pack of lies.

The court stated, “The defendant and his fellow defence witnesses were not truthful and credible in their testimonies.

“Their testimonies were a pack of lies and fell under like cards.

“This serial paedophile, a head teacher, who is expected to teach his students morals, stooped so low and defiled the underage girls, what a shame!

“This irresponsible and randy teacher who teaches his students nonsense should be locked away,” she held.

The judge also praised the two survivors for their courage to speak up in court against their assailant; she maintained that sexual abuse of any sort must be reported and not swept under the carpet.

Justice Soladoye further urged parents not to relent in reporting sexual abuse cases to the appropriate authorities.

She said, “Continuous education and awareness of this issue of sexual menace must be at the forefront of all stakeholders in the administration of justice to advocate for the rights of young children.

“The defendant, having been found guilty of the two counts bordering on defilement, is now sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The sentencing will, however, run concurrently, and his name shall be registered in the sex offences register maintained by Lagos State,” the judge held.