By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The remains of veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, has been laid to rest.

He was buried according to Islamic rites at the Agege Hausa Cemetery in Lagos on Thursday afternoon, March 4.

The award winning actor died on Wednesday after a long battle with leukemia and prostate cancer.

A lot of encomiums have come the way of the veteran who made a name in the movie industry.

Tony Akposheri, also a veteran said, Sadiq Daba would be remembered for his voice and humility. “Another Great Legend has bitten the Dust, traveled beyond. A Broadcast/Actor who passed into people lots of Knowledge in the industry. He will ever be remembered for his voice and humility.” He stated.

Sadiq Daba, 69-years-old and he’s survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.