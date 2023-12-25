A 30-year-old man named Emmanuel Achogwu has been apprehended by the Lagos State Police for stealing four solar panels he was contracted to install. The incident highlights a growing concern about the theft of public infrastructure in the state.

According to a statement by Lagos Police spokesperson SP Benjamin Hundeyin on social media platform X, officers from Alausa Division arrested Achogwu on Ikosi Road shortly after he removed the panels.

“Recently, @followlasg installed some solar-powered streetlights in some parts of the state,” Hundeyin wrote. “A few weeks later, the solar panels are being stolen. The police was informed and got to work. A few days back, 30-year-old Emmanuel Achogwu was arrested by officers from Alausa Division on Ikosi Road with four solar panels, moments after he removed them.”

The statement further revealed that Achogwu was one of the technicians contracted to install the stolen panels. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.