BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos |

The executive director, Technology and Operations at Access Bank Plc, Mr Ade Bajomo, said FinTech offerings will be one of the key performance drivers for the Nigerian banking sector post-COVID-19.

He also affirmed that the possibilities are endless for a sector that has been responsible for over N700 trillion worth of transactions over the last 12 months. “This trend is expected to continue even in a post-COVID-19 world,” he remarked after his appointment as the new president of the FinTech association of Nigeria during the association’s virtual Annual General Meeting held recently.

Bajomo appreciated the outgoing president, Dr Segun Aina and the governing committee of the association “for the remarkable accomplishments during the last two years. This appointment is a responsibility that I take very seriously and I am humbled by your vote of confidence. With your help, I believe we can position Nigeria as a leading market for global FinTech innovation and investments.”

“In my capacity as the president, I will ensure FinTech Association of Nigeria works collaboratively as a team to position Nigeria and ultimately, Africa, as a force to be reckoned with in the global community. Nigeria has all the human resources it needs to be competitive in the global marketplace and this administration will strive to accelerate the growth of the industry and help create job opportunities and wealth,” Bajomo said.