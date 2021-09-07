The executive vice chairman/chief executive (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna has stated that the much touted transformation of the Nigerian and African economies depends hugely on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Prof. Haruna said this while reviewing a book titled “Technology and Wealth of Nations written by Dr. Felix Oragwu, launched in Abuja at the NASENI Technology Orientation Centre (TOC), a statement issued by assistant chief information officer of the agency, Chinyere Obiora-Ekwuazi said.

He stressed that the difference between advanced and underdeveloped countries lies on the levels of technology acquisition and applications of that country towards nation building and or every day activities

According to him, the 399 page book essentially was a veritable reference materials for policy makers, planners and development practitioners, as its contents established that Africa’s prolonged economic plights were caused by two fundamental challenges of absence of industrial economy and manufacturing economy, Technology and Innovation orientation.

The book, he said, traces Africa’s economic backwardness to its roots-a key problem that has kept Africa’s policy makers handicapped and African economies crippled.

“The Author of the book thoughtfully and masterfully illustrated how colonial Europe excluded Technology Education in its over 50 years of colonization in Africa in order to perpetually channel raw materials from Africa and preferred to send aids to the colonies afterwards.

“The book holds that without the proper understanding of this economic plot, Africa will remain in the vicious circle of economic stagnation as it is now in over 50 years of post independence” Prof. Haruna said.

He however, stressed that the book is deep in its research and logical in its arguments and credible in its solutions and therefore it was recommended to economic and policy planners and to all members of engineering, secondary schools and tertiary institutions, science and technology family across Nigeria and Africa.

The Author of the book, Dr. Felix Oragwu, in his statement, said the book deals with the challenges of Science and Technology activities faced by Nigeria in Technology production and industrialisation phase of Nigeria’s economy..