There was tension in Ibadan, 0yo State yesterday as an albino identified as Mr Adegbenjo of the Community High School, Alabata, Akinyele local government area was abducted by suspected gunmen.

The victim, a secondary school teacher, who is an albino, was kidnapped yesterday morning while trekking to school.

It was learnt that the incident might be related to kidnap for ritual purpose, as age-long belief held that albinos were used for money ritual.

A teacher of the same school, who craved anonymity, called for concerted efforts by the police and local vigilantes for immediate search of the forest at Alabata area of the Iseyin-Moniya road, so the victim might be rescued.

”We are pleading that the vigilante group and policemen be dispatched to the forest around Alabata to search for him before anything could happen to him,” he pleaded.