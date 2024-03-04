There is tension in the Benue State University, Makurdi as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is allegedly clamouring for the removal of the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Tor Iorapuu.

The union is currently on strike to press home its demand but some stakeholders in the education sector have faulted that ASUU has no power and right to demand for the sack of a sitting vice chancellor.

Sources at the citadel maintained that the ongoing strike has nothing to do with the welfare of workers as the university is up to date with payment of salaries and earned allowances.

According to some of them, students of the university are already planning to stage a mega protest in Makurdi, the Benue State capital over the prolonged strike which started in the wake of examinations commencement.

They maintained that the ongoing strike is unconnected with the welfare of members as is usually the case, but about personal issues being advanced by those who were said to have lost out in their pursuit for the vice chancellorship position.

It was gathered that the policies of Professor Iorapuu with regards to financial management is one of the issues most staff at the management level are not comfortable with, hence the lingering crises.

A meeting convened at the instance of the secretary to the state government, SSG, Professor Joseph Alkali last week ended in deadlock as the issues presented before the government by the union members were said to be personal.

“For instance, when the SSG asked them to explain their grievances, instead of talking about issues of official concern or welfare, they were demanding for the removal of the vice chancellor for the simple reason that he was brought from outside to head the university

“The SSG, who also came from the university became furious and called off the meeting since there was no substance in the union member’s presentation,” a source who was in the meeting said.