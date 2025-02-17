A tense standoff erupted inside the Lagos State House of Assembly building on Monday as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) clashed with legislative workers, causing chaos.

Videos captured by our correspondent showed the dramatic scene as DSS officials, clad in black jackets, helmets and armed with weapons, forcefully engaged with the Assembly staff at the entrance of the chamber. The confrontation quickly escalated, leading to a heated struggle between both parties.

“The situation was intense; we were just trying to go about our normal duties when the DSS officials stormed in,” a legislative worker, who preferred to remain anonymous, said.

“They were aggressive, and it was clear that they were not here for a friendly visit.”

Reports indicated that the DSS operatives were attempting to restrict access to certain individuals within the Assembly, though the exact reason for their actions remained unclear. The altercation resulted in widespread panic, with some staff members seen fleeing the premises to avoid the chaos.

A senior official of the House, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, condemned the DSS’ approach, stating, “This is a legislative house, a symbol of democracy. Such actions undermine the integrity of this institution.”

Attempts to reach the Lagos State House of Assembly leadership for an official statement were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, sources suggested that emergency meetings were being held to address the situation and prevent further escalation.

Political analysts have expressed concern over the growing trend of security operatives interfering in legislative affairs, warning that such incidents threaten democratic governance.

The members of the House eventually held their plenary after the melee, where they passed a vote on confidence on Speaker Meranda and adjourned indefinitely.