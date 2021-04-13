ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

President of the Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ), Engr Habu Gumel, has charged the coaches and referees of the beautiful game on professionalism.

He gave the charge while addressing the coaches and referees who are undergoing a four-day capacity training workshop in Abuja. He also commended the coaches and referees for turning up for the programme.

“We all know that our own Olympic, National Sports Festival, is going on in Edo State but I decided to cut short my programme there to be here with you.

“This is obviously because of the importance we all attached to this great training programme. I therefore encourage you that as you finish this training to be professional in your duties. Whether as a coach or referee, you should be able to understand your professional duties and be able to uphold them always.

“You are the pioneers of teqball in Nigeria and much is expected of you. You should be good ambassadors of the game,” Gumel, who is also the president of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), said.