Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that Boko Haram terrorists might recruit out-of-school children if government failed to offer them education.

Obasanjo, who stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Friday while addressing participants at the presidential youth mentorship retreat, also faulted the current security challenges in the country as being responsible for the increasing rate of out-of-school children.

He added that about 14 million children who are ought to be in school but rather on the streets could make the security situation worse for the country.

“A situation today where we have 14 million children that should be in school that are not in school, does anybody need to be an oracle to say that 10 years or 15 years from now, those will be where you will recruit pure Boko Haram.

“Therefore, if you deal with Boko Haram by stick today, in a few years’ time, the situation will be worse because we are talking about security, it will be worse,” he said.

Obasanjo said that efforts to address insecurity and poverty must begin with the educating the children.

He maintained that the unity of Nigeria is paramount, adding that he would fight for it throughout his life.