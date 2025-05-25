We become servants to righteousness (vs 22).

1 Peter 2:24. Jesus bore all our sins, so we are dead to sin, that is, sin does not attract, appeal to, force itself on, or create an impossible situation in our lives anymore, no matter how hard it tried. We are now alive to righteousness.

1 John 3:4-9. When Jesus comes to the life and heart, He looks for sin in every aspect, in every nooks and crannies and removes them completely. He was manifested to take away our sins. Therefore, one has to go outside of Christ and His influence to commit sin. But as long as we abide in Christ, we cannot sin. Whosever sins deliberately, defiantly, openly, secretly, with ‘I don’t care’ attitude has neither seen, nor known Him. He that commits sin is of the devil: he loves, honours, obeys, and reverence the devil. They influence other people to commit sin. They do not care for their freedom in Christ.

Whosoever is born of God does not commit sin: in the secret with a woman, married or not, the sin of stealing in the office, church, from a neighbour, etc. No one has the excuse to commit sin, or to blame others for their sinfulness (vs 5:18) He keeps himself and the wicked one touches him not. If the wicked one cannot touch, so also he cannot hold, drag or force you into sin.

Christ’s sacrifice was not to give us license to continue in sin. Christ’s suffering was not to give us freedom to continue in sin, never. He came to condemn sin, call us to repentance, to turn us away from sin. He came to forgive and set us free from sin, to implant into us hatred for sin, and write indelibly in our hearts that we must hate sin. He came to set us free from all sins and give us constant victory.

Romans 8:3. He does not excuses, or promotes sin but condemns it.

Luke 5:32. Jesus came to call sinners from sin to repentance.

Acts 3:26. He turns us away from iniquity (ch 5:31).

1 John 1:9. He forgives and cleanses us from all unrighteousness. He gives us hatred for sin

Psalm 119:104. We hate every false way.

vs 128. We hate everything sinful and evil, and gives us constant victory.

B. THE CONFIRMED VICTORY OF TRUSTING BELIEVERS OVER SICKNESS (Romans 8:32,36; Exodus 15:26; 23:25-26; Psalm 103:1-5; Psalm 105:37; 107:20; Isaiah 53:4-5; Mathew 8:16-17; Acts 10:38; Mark 16:17-18,20; Acts 19:11-15

We have constant victory, continuous victory over sin, and confirmed victory over sickness. From the scriptures, we have been able to establish this. How do we become free, we will first of all know the truth, which will eventually set us free.

Exodus 15:26. If we are saved and free from sin, obey and do God’s will, He will not put any of the diseases of the Egyptians upon us.

ch 23:25-26. It you are serving the Lord, this promise is for you. He will bless your food and water. He will take sickness away from you, and it will not cut short your life, the number of your days God will fulfill.

Psalm 103:1-5. Some do not forget their salvation but have forgotten the benefits of the healing covenant. Prosperity, provision, sufficiency are for you in Jesus name. As your days, so shall your health, strength, deliverance, dominion, power, courage and authority be, the strength of the Lord will never fail in your life in Jesus name. Growing older, you will grow stronger, and healthier in Jesus name.

Psalm 105:37. There was none feeble among over 3 million people God brought out of Egypt even though they went through much rigour. He also provided much silver and gold for them through their

ch 107:20. The word which God sent healed them of all sicknesses and infirmities.

Isaiah 53:4-5. His suffering brought salvation to us. With His stripes we were healed. Open this scriptures anytime you are sick, and read it back to God. Proclaim your freedom from all sicknesses. Jesus bore it all, sin and sicknesses, so you do not need to bear it again.

Mathew 8:16-17 “When the even was come, they brought unto him many that were possessed with devils: and he cast out the spirits with his word, and healed all that were sick: That it might be fulfilled which was spoken by Esaias the prophet, saying, Himself took our infirmities, and bare our sicknesses.”

Some theologians say that Jesus only healed spiritual ailments and not the physical sicknesses. I don’t agree with them. He healed all kinds of sicknesses and diseases.

Look at the summary of the ministry of Christ when He was on earth as seen in Acts 10:38 “How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.” Some preachers say God can decide to heal one and deny the other. They say the denial is due to the appropriateness of the miracle for each one or the other of His children. This is not true. At the time of Jesus, everyone who came to Him were healed. God could not say No to anyone’s healing, and Jesus did not refuse anyone, or turned them back.

How about those who prayed for healing and are not getting healed? Sickness is not a rod of correction from father to the children. Healings are denied because of lack of faith. When we pray in faith, God will hear and answer us (Mark 16:17-18,20).

Acts 19:11-15. God wrought special miracles from the hands of Paul. Put your name there because Paul is no more here. Evil spirits confessed that they recognized Jesus, His authority, power and name. So if they were cast out in His name, they will go out. They also knew Paul, so either he came in person or handkerchiefs and aprons came from him, they will recognise them and go out. Those items worked wonders in the absence of Paul.

This also applies to every believer because the same salvation Paul had is what we have now. The name of Jesus will be powerful in our mouths as it was in Paul’s mouth.

The healing covenant in the Old Testament came to take sicknesses away, but sometimes due to the sin of neglect, unbelief, disobedience, ignorance, God’s covenant with the people of old became irrelevant, impotent, and would not work, but anytime they repented and called upon Him, He forgave, pardoned and healed them.

The Old Testament people were limited, whereas, we of the New Testament have bigger scope of healing and blessings because we are healed by:

1. The word of God (Matthew 8:16-17)

2. The name of Jesus (Acts 3:16)

3. By the stripes of Jesus (1 Peter 2:24)

4. The Fatherhood of God (Matthew 7:11)

5. The mercy of Christ (Luke 17:12)

6. The power of Christ, God is able to do exceedingly above what we ask (Ephesians 3:20)

7. The in-dwelling presence of the Spirit (Romans 8:11).

You are healed and made every whit whole, and no sickness is allowed to stay in your body in Jesus name.

C. COMPLETE VICTORY OF TRANSFORMED BELIEVER OVER SATAN (John 8:36-44)

– 36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.

– 37 I know that ye are Abraham’s seed; but ye seek to kill me, because my word hath no place in you.

– 38 I speak that which I have seen with my Father: and ye do that which ye have seen with your father.

– 39 They answered and said unto him, Abraham is our father. Jesus saith unto them, If ye were Abraham’s children, ye would do the works of Abraham.

– 40 But now ye seek to kill me, a man that hath told you the truth, which I have heard of God: this did not Abraham.

– 41 Ye do the deeds of your father. Then said they to him, We be not born of fornication; we have one Father, even God.

– 42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

– 43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

– 44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

When you believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, you are made free from sin. As you look at the promises of God and you believe, you are made free from sickness. When you remember what Christ has done on the cross of Calvary, you are made free from Satan and his power.

– Luke 10:17-19. You are victorious over the devil.

– Romans 16:20. God of peace shall bruise satan under your feet

– Ephesians 6:16. You will quench all the fiery darts of the devil in your family, local church and everywhere.

– Hebrews 2:14-15. Through death, Christ destroyed the power of the devil

– 1 John 4:4. Greater is He that is in you than he that is in the world.

– ch 3:8. The Son of God was manifested that He will destroy the works of the devil.

– ch 5:18. The wicked one will not be able to touch you. When he touches people, he gives them sicknesses and incurable diseases, but as for you, he will not be able to come near you.

– James 4:7: Resist the devil and he will flee from you. He will run away and will not stay around you to oppress you.

– 1 Peter 5:8-9: Resist the devil steadfastly in faith. You have complete victory in Jesus name.

Over sin, sickness and satan, we have victory. How does this victory get to us? By:

1. The atonement of Christ

2. The ascension of Christ, He went up, and led captivity captive

3. The appointment of God. He died and the Father exalted Him and at His name, every knee must bow.

4. The anointing from Christ, every yoke is broken

5. The authority to cast out devils, the signs shall follow us

6. The agreement of Christians: if two of you shall agree, whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven

7. By the acknowledgment of the conquered spirits: “Jesus I know, Paul I know…”

John 19:30 “When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, IT IS FINISHED: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.” The power of sin, Satan and the presence of sickness is finished in your life. It is finished, you are free. Amen.