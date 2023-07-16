The Covenant Of Permanent Freedom, Now And Forever

HEBREWS 10:16-17,22-23; ISAIAH 59:19-21

Hebrews 10:16-17,22-23

16 This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;

17 And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.

22 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.

23 Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)