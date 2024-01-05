Renowned German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver met a tragic end alongside his two young daughters when their small aircraft crashed into the Caribbean Sea immediately after takeoff, local law enforcement confirmed.

Oliver, recognized for his roles alongside George Clooney in “The Good German” and the 2008 action-comedy “Speed Racer,” tragically lost his life aboard a privately owned, single-engine plane on Thursday, as reported by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Fishermen, divers, and the Coast Guard swiftly responded to the incident, recovering four bodies at the crash site.

The 51-year-old actor, along with his daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, and pilot Robert Sachs, all lost their lives.

The aircraft was en route from Bequia, a small island in the Grenadines, to St. Lucia, departing shortly after midday on Thursday.

The family seemed to be on vacation, with Oliver sharing an Instagram post a few days prior featuring a tropical beach, captioned: “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love… 2024 [here] we come!”

Known as Christian Klepser before his acting career, Oliver boasted an impressive resume with over 60 movie and TV credits, including a minor role in the Tom Cruise film “Valkyrie.”

His early career featured appearances in the TV series “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” and the film adaptation of “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

In Germany, Oliver gained fame by starring in two seasons of the popular cop show “Alarm fur Cobra 11.”