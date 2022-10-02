TEXT: MARK 10:26-27; 1 TIMOTHY 1:14-15, Mark 10:26-27

The grace is full tonight, and available tonight, the fullness of the grace of God that will overlook all your sins, that will forgive all your sins that will give you salvation, the joy of salvation, that will give you give you the great possibility, all available tonight. All your life, whatever problem may come your way, the grace to say I’m still here, and His treasure is still full of Grace.

Titus 2:11. Some people sometimes may come to visit you but when that grace comes to visit you, the grace of God brings salvation,and visit you tonight, it will bring salvation into your life, freedom and the joy of the Lord, salvation and the peace will come to your life in Jesus name.

The grace of God will not pass you by anywhere you are tonight. Praise God, it has come to me, and that grace will not allow you to be lost, and perish.

We need teaching,we need that still small voice everytime saying now you have grace, you have become a child of God, put your feet there, don’t say that, say it this way, don’t go there, that grace of God will be your companion, and teacher in Jesus name.

When we are not taught, we fall into the pit, we fall here and there, we hurt ourselves, but the grace of God will prevent you from going to places where your life will be hurt. In this present world your light will shine, your life will be straight forward, and you will be righteous and sober in Jesus name.

THE GRACIOUS GOODNESS OF JESUS HEALING OUR FATAL SICKNESSES

Sicknesses that are fatal, or appear incurable, tonight, as we mention the name of Jesus, they are gone. Healing and goodness of God are coming your way. When Christ comes to you, He comes with the power of the Holy Ghost which will destroy everything of the devil out of your life tonight.

Now, every anointing anyone receives from the Father has a purpose. When Moses recieved from the Father, it was for a purpose, as well as Joshua, and Elijah. When David was anointed, it was for a purpose. When Jesus was anointed with the power of the Holy Ghost, it was for a purpose and that purpose it to do something in your life.

Christ went about doing good, and as you come across Him, He will do good in your life. Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today and forever. He has not changed, He is going about tonight and will get to you there, and as we mention His name, He will do what He went about doing at that time in your life. “He was anointed with the Holy Ghost and power, and went about doing good for God was with Him”.

HEALED OF PROSTATE CANCER OF 10 YEARS

BRO JOSEPH JATAU LONGJI:

“Thank you Daddy Kumuyi for giving me the opportunity to share my testimony.

“My name is Joseph Jatau Longji. I’m so grateful for the GCK that has been going on.

“During the last Triumphant Power Crusade in Ondo State, the Lord visited me and healed me of the problem of prostate cancer which I’ve been carrying around for 10 years.

“I have been to hospitals where I was diagnosed of the disease. I urinate between 10 to 13 times in the night.

“But on the 25th of August, being the first day of the Crusade, I connected from my location in Jos, Plateau State. Daddy Kumuyi said we should raise up our hands and lay the second one on the place where we have problem.

“I did, and he prayed for us. I discovered that throughout that night, I didn’t even urinate once! I slept throughout! At 5am, I woke up and urinated only once!

“From that day up till today, I no longer have the problem, I no longer urinate frequently.

“I’m so grateful to God for this Global Crusade with Kumuyi. My prayer is that Pastor will continue to hold this Crusade so that others will also benefit from the Crusade”.

Amen! What God did for him, He will do for you, all long-standing problems He will take away tonight in Jesus name!

Psalm 145:5. The Lord is good to all, every man, woman, and family, no matter where you are coming from, no matter who you are, Jesus manifested the goodness of God and healed everyone, because He never said no to anyone. And tonight, the Lord is good to everyone. He created you, He knows where you are and what you are suffering from, He knows where the pain is, and because.

He created you, He will show His tender mercy to you in Jesus name.

vs 19. The people who fear Him, who fear to sin in order to honour Him, He will fulfill their desires. God is your salvation, Deliverer, and He will hear your cry, your voice, and your petitions. He will hear your prayers and will save you.

THE GLORIOUS GOSPEL OF JESUS FOR ALL FREEDOM SEEKERS

Those who are looking for freedom, what kind of freedom? Freedom from all yokes, attacks, predicaments, or problems. To all freedom seekers, you have it here tonight in Jesus name. Freedom from sin, bad habits, anything that will injure or destroy your life, freedom from every bondage, attack, every affliction, freedom from the judgment of your past sins.

Eternal judgment awaits people who disrespect, and dishonor God, but for freedom seekers tonight, your freedom, salvation has come and the yoke in your life is broken.

As you are sitting and waiting there tonight, so was the impotent man sitting and waiting, and he heard the good news from Paul. What is the good news? That God loves you and will not allow you to perish. That He offers free and full salvation, and that whosoever will call on the name of the Lord will be saved, forgiven, set free and healed. This day is this word of life fulfilled in your life.

The impotent man heard Paul spoke just as you are hearing me speak tonight, and what you are hearing will bring miracles in your life. He looked at him as I’m seeing you here today. As you are seeing me today, once we connect, we don’t need to have a physical touch, I don’t have to come there and put my hands on you. The voice carries authority, power, your healing, the voice declares your salvation.

That’s what I am going to tell you tonight, you have never walked and I see you there, I say stand upright and walk. Maybe you are blind and I look at you there, all I am going to tell you is the word that came from heaven for you, open those blind eyes and you will see, that cancer will dry up, any impossibility in your life becomes possible. Remember that we are serving the God of all possiblities.

You will leap, you will walk, you will see and recognize tonight, all those impossibilities will be turned around tonight. As you seek the Lord tonight, freedom comes to you right now.

Bow your head and talk to the Lord in prayer. Confess your sins and the Lord will forgive you.