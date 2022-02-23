To save graduates from trauma linked to transcript processing and collection of their certificates after graduation, the need to secure a digital database and immediate automation of graduates’ transcripts to ensure easy and fast processing cannot be overemphasised.

The delay in issuance of certificates and transcripts collection in some Nigerian universities has truncated the destinies of many graduates, given that most institutions still use archaic methods.

An academic transcript is a document which includes an individual’s name, institution, a list of courses taken, grades obtained and degree conferred and is required by institutions for students who want to proceed for their master or Post Graduate Diplomas (PGD).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fee for collecting certificates and transcripts in Nigerian Universities ranges from N10,000 to N30,000. However, the problem remains that many after graduation, are not able to obtain their original certificates from their alma matters, due to one reason or the other.

Recently, the management of University Of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka said it will soon deploy a platform that will grant access and enable its graduates to process and collect their transcript within 24-hours and other related documents electronically.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the development will give the students an opportunity to receive their transcript easier and also for those who want a personal copy of their transcript.

The VC was quoted saying, “What is required as regards students getting a personal copy of his or her transcript is to apply through the student portal on the school website, given as www.unilag.edu.ng and pay a token after which the transcript will be sent immediately to the applicant’s email address as an attachment.”

“The university had even taken a step further on this drive by partnering the World Education Service (WES)-a credential evaluation service provider- on special processing of e-transcripts and automated verification of results with a view to uploading the transcripts directly into the WES platform.”

“The management had equally resolved to ensure all the pending applications for transcripts and other issues related to students’ results are coordinated by a resuscitated Task Force Team on Results for immediate treatment,” he stated.

Some graduates who narrated their experience in an interview with LEADERSHIP said they have lost many opportunities because of the issue.

“Academic transcript cost me my admission for my master degree in 2015. I wish there will be a way to fix this where graduates can get their transcripts and certificates as soon as they graduate. It is really bad to attend a university and not have a glimpse of your result for years. I think the regulatory authorities need to do something about this especially, public universities. They will treat you as if you never graduated from their school,” says Gloria, a graduate of English, University of Calabar.

Meanwhile, some academicians highlighted problems associated with transcripts and certificate collection. A staff of Benue state university, Makurdi, working in the academic unit, who does not want his name mentioned said of the challenges faced by institutions include non-digitisation of university system, proxy application for transcripts, missing results as a result, graduates non-compliance to the institution’s instructions and “the interplay of fallout from social decadence in society having a spill-over effect on other areas of life and education,” among others.

However, an educationist, although transcripts are often the most important record used for a graduate’s career ambition or requirement for further studies, many universities have still not got the processing right.

“One of the prominent reasons for the delay in transcript is the undigitised process. In this age of digital transformation, it is surprising to know that most universities in Nigeria still manually process transcripts. Some even keep their graduates’ transcripts in paper formats and store them in folders that take up space in some back office.

“So when graduates need their transcripts, the school would have to go into the office and look through folders to get the transcript.

“Most processes can be shortened with an App or website but the reason some institutions don’t want to do it is that it plugs all avenues to collect bribes or victimize,” he added.