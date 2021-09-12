Text: Proverbs 20:27_

We are going to be looking at one of the deepest passages in scripture. I am going to be very slow because I want you to understand very well and I might have to repeat certain things over and over again.

The topic can be found in Proverbs 20:27and it is a very curious passage and a deep verse but inside that verse lies the deepest secret for victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proverbs 20:27- “The spirit of man is the candle of the LORD, searching all the inward parts of the belly.”

What do you understand by that scripture? The spirit of man is a candle, and it is not the candle of man but the candle of the Lord and then with that candle you can search all the inward parts of the belly?

What is the Bible talking about here? How do we key into this as believers? To add to this deep scripture, apostle Paul then came in 1st Corinthians, leading to the topic.

Apostle Paul added to this in 1 Corinthians 2:11. This is another interesting passage. He said a man does not really understand what is going on in his life, what is going on in his destiny.

It is that spirit of man which is in him that will show him light and explain it to him. He said it is the same thing if you are looking for the things of the spirit of God, it is the spirit of God that can explain it to you.

Listen to me very carefully: when a candle is not lighted, it is standing in darkness. An unlighted candle is standing in darkness. But if someone comes along to light it, that light the person is bringing is a force.

So if he applies that force to the wick of the candle and the candle yields to that force, then the candle begins to burn. Then it gives light. Then it fulfils the purpose for its existence.

For a candle to stay without light, the candle is not fulfilling purpose. An unlighted candle is not fulfilling the purpose of God at all. But when it becomes lighted, it becomes that for which it was made.

It performs the duty that it was made for. The spirit of man is the candle of the Lord. You see, God is light. God is that fire. When the spirit within man yields itself to the fire of God, it is only then that man can fulfil purpose in life.

So you have the candle and the fire. The candle is the spirit of man. Immediately Adam committed sin, that spirit died. The Bible says “as even in Adam all died, even so in Christ shall all be made alive”.

When two things are made for each other, neither is complete without the other. If the fire was made for the candle, and the candle for the fire and they cannot find each other, then there is a problem.

Until the fire comes in contact with the candle, the candle is incomplete. So the candle here that the Bible is talking about, represents your spirit. A man is a spirit, he lives in a body and he has a soul.

That candle is your spirit. As far as that candle which is your spirit is not lighted by the fire of God, you remain in very thick darkness. Man is not complete until that fire of God lights his spirit man.

Until the spirit man comes in contact with his creator and until the spirit man comes in perfect union with the creator, it is not complete. You may be rich, you may have properties but you will never fulfil your purpose.

Man is never complete without God. Now comes the Holy Spirit. When you now receive the Holy Spirit, He incubates your spirit man. When He incubates your spirit man, then you become what God really wants you to become.

That your spirit man is the one that searches the inward parts of the belly. When something has gone wrong, it is like a torch, it would search you inside to know what is going on.

Many are in darkness now simply because the spirit man is in darkness.

I am praying for somebody here, those powers of your father’s house, the powers of your mother’s house, the powers of envious enemies that want to kill your candle and ensure that that candle is in darkness, I command those powers to die violently in the name of Jesus

So one of the greatest prayer points in the whole of scriptures is in Psalms 18:28. It was the psalmist that prayed it first. Nobody prayed it before the psalmist.

It says: For thou wilt light my candle: the LORD my God will enlighten my darkness.

Raise up your right hand and take this prayer point with all the aggression you can gather:

My Father, my Father, my Father, light my candle by fire in the name of Jesus

So, are you here this morning and you do not really know what is going on in your life? It is very simple. That candle which is your spirit man is the one which should search out what is happening, but it has not been lighted.

Or the light has gone off. Or you even quenched the light by yourself. The spirit of man is the candle of the Lord. If this candle is not burning inside of man, then the person is dark. Everywhere inside is dark. The spirit man is dark.

Raise up your right hand again and shout:

Darkness in my spirit, I am not your candidate, die in the name of Jesus

So the spirit of God is like the lighter; it would light the spirit and then all of a sudden, the You wakes when it is lighted. By the light of the candle, you will be able to know the difference between good and bad, you will be able to discern what is going on.

It is a day of tragedy for a man or woman to try and get married when the candle inside is not lighted because you are still dark; there is darkness inside and inside that darkness, you cannot see anything.

This is where you need to listen to me very carefully. That spirit man has a voice. It is talking. That voice is what people call “conscience”. The voice of your conscience is the voice of your spirit man.

Because when God created man in the beginning, he breathed into his nostrils. So every man, every woman has a little bit of that portion in them.

Every man knows God from two sources: either from God’s creation or man’s conscience. Creation is outside witness but conscience is inner witness. Your conscience is a witness to the existence of God.

A person may be living like there is no God, but inside, there is something that is telling him there is God. Because of that conscience, everyone who ever lived will all stand one day without exuse before God.

They may have read the Bible, they might not, they might have heard the gospel, they might not have heard the gospel, it does not matter.

In areas where they did not hear about the gospel or about Jesus Christ or salvation, there is something by which they would be judged: their conscience.

We all have a conscience. We might not be able to analyze it but we certainly cannot control it. We all possess one. Conscience is an interesting thing.

Your conscience:

– is a faculty or power of the mind by which we distinguish between right and wrong.

is that thing in you that is testifying to us the standards of God.

is the independent witness within you.

cannot compel obedience but speaks the language of authority

agitates and accuses you when you do something wrong. Even if you run to a crowded city, it would pursue you inside that crowded city. When you try to sleep, it would come again and say “you have done this”.

sometimes mingle with your dreams

is God’s spy.

Let us face the fact. All those who commit sin like stealing, fornication and the likes, somewhere in their innermost beings, their quietness hear a voice saying “this thing you are doing is bad. You are not supposed to be doing this”.

It would always come. You may shout it down, disobey it but it would still tell you “this thing is bad. You know this is not your wife. You know this is not your husband. You know this money does not belong to you. You know that you are lying”.

It would quietly talk to you. But you may shout and throw your weight around and refuse to listen. What it has said has been recorded. This is why I said you should listen to me very carefully.

The voice of your spirit man is that conscience speaking to you. The conscience commends you when you are doing something good and condemns you when you are doing something bad.

That still small voice inside of you that would castigate you and harass you when you are doing something wrong is the inner register of heaven that records all things on details called conscience.

It is an inner accuser. It is the voice of your spirit man. When you now receive the baptism of the Holy Spirit and the power of God comes into your life, that Holy Spirit would now incubate that spirit man.

When He incubates that spirit man, the voice of that conscience now becomes the voice of God and this is how to hear God. This is how to be led by the spirit of God.

A lot of people are confused because they are not led by anything and the Bible says “as many as are led by the spirit of God, they are the children of God”. The reverse is also true. “As many as are not led by the spirit of God, they are the children of the devil”, that is a very simple scripture.

You can now say How can I be led by the spirit of God? That is what I am telling you now. When you allow that your conscience which is the voice of your spirit man to be incubated by the Holy Ghost, the voice now becomes the voice of God, talking to you from the inside and then would be leading you.

You want to do a business? It talks to you there because that inner man, the candle is lighted. Because it is lighted, it can search for you. Should you sell cement? No no no. Should you do this or that? It is searching.

Should you marry this one? No no no. Should you travel out of this country? No, no no. Should you be a pilot? It is that thing that would be searching for you. This is where most believers have trouble.

They say that people that look are common, but people that see are very rare. The greatest enemy of man is not outside him; it is inside him. It is when the internal defeat has been completed, that the external defeat would come.

It is when that candle inside of you that is supposed to be lighted has been battered to ashes and the inside is dark, that the enemy can do anything. It is when somebody has been defeated inside that he has been defeated outside.

Unfortunately, people with the ability to see are very rare but it is not supposed to be so. If you can learn to allow your spirit man to be lighted and for God to incubate your spirit man and allow your conscience that tells you “this or that is not good” to get regenerated by the power of the Holy Spirit, He now begins to talk to you.

He now becomes the voice of God to you. It is not everybody who will hear God the way I am talking to you and you can hear me. It is not everybody who will see visions. It is not everybody who will see trances.

Majority of people would have to learn how to listen to the voice of their conscience which has now become controlled by the Holy Spirit. It is important for me to teach you this because there are some journeys you should not make.

There are some foods you should not eat. Sisters, there are some men that should not even move close to you, let alone lay one finger on your body. It is not in the register of those you should meet.

But if you do not know, because you are in darkness inside, you will even go and marry your enemy. Or you marry a fire extinguisher that will extinguish all the fire of your destiny.

===> I am praying for somebody here this morning, any progress that you have lost as a result of what I am saying here this morning, repossess your progress in the name of Jesus.

Beloveth, we need to pray for the eyes of Elisha and the ears of Samuel. The foundation of spiritual failure is spiritual blindness. Many have limited vision. Some are spiritually cross eyed.

Some have very weak spiritual eyes. Some are short sighted in the spirit, because you know, we have physical eyes (the one you are using to read your Bible or paper),

We have the mental sight (the one the student uses to hear his teacher and his mind takes hold of what he hears to the point of understanding) and then you have the spiritual sight.

The lack of this spiritual sight is the grandfather of all failures. It is the absence of this spiritual sight that leads to lack of knowledge. God has planted something in you to make you great.

God has planted something in you to make you fulfil your purpose in life but for many, they cannot search it out and because they cannot search it out, destiny killers approach them and kill those things, embalm those things and put them in spiritual coffins.

The internal Moses that God gave to them to deliver them, the good seed that God planted in their lives would have died or be eaten up by evil birds simply because you do not know, and you cannot see.

The devil can traffick in any area of darkness including the Christian’s heart once there is darkness there. Satan had an access to an area of Peter’s life in the Bible and so he wanted to sift him like wheat.

One of the greatest problems of Peter is that he was a talkative; he talked too much. So the denial of Peter was satanically induced by human fear to cause the denial of Jesus.

Peter was not a fearful person by nature. Afterall, he was the one who drew out the sword to attack somebody when the came to arrest Jesus. Listen to me very carefully: the area of our lives we hide in darkness and we come to church to masquerade is the very area of our future defeat.

The battle we face will not cease until we discover these dark areas and repent from that darkness within us. For example, if you are a proud person, pride is the armour of darkness itself. You need to dismantle that pride and be humble.

Listen beloveth, like I have been saying here this morning, we have a little lawyer in the laboratory of our hearts. The internal lawyer is sometimes telling us that we are not that bad. But it is not so.

It is just trying to console you. It is just playing a more dangerous game to throw the person into hell fire. And this is a very serious matter.

What Are The Effects Of This?

Judgment;

Delay of signs and wonders; & Testimony famine.

So for those who are still here, and what you know and what you do not know is what you are just broadcasting, those are the areas we are talking about that we need to address so that you do not quench your candle.

Then you come and say “I have been coming for years, I have been here for years, I know everybody. I know this and that”. All those are stories and heaven is not interested in your stories. Heaven wants you to have a change of heart.

This morning, as many as want victory in warfare. You need to cry out for every area of darkness in your life to be exposed and determine to repent from them.

The times of ignorance God winked at. And to wink is to momentarily close your eyes and open them again. But now, He is looking at you. And for anyone who keeps falling into sin and repenting, God takes you as somebody who is not serious.

It is just like giving someone a dirty slap and when he challenges you, you say “ I am sorry” and you do it again and again. That is how heaven looks at those who are habitual sinners.

The bad spirit you are constantly fighting is using the darkness in you to protect itself. One strong prayer you can pray for yourself is that the construction materials of the enemy in your life must be roasted.

Flesh has to lose control over your life and all darkness will have to go.

PRAYER POINTS

Owners of evil load, carry your load by fire in the name of Jesus.

(Lay your right hand on your chest: it is a symbol of your heart and soul) Tell the Lord to begin to reveal to you areas of darkness, to expose to you areas of darkness that the enemy who is fighting you is using to protect themselves;

2(Lay your right hand on your chest) Darkness in my heart, die in the name of Jesus;

Lord, show me the secrets of my life in the name of Jesus; Lord, show me the secrets of my life in the name of Jesus; 5. Inherited darkness in my life, you are a liar, die in the name of Jesus; 5. Opportunity wasters, I am not your candidate, die in the name of Jesus;