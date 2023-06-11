10th NASS: ‘There’s Plot To Prevent Yari From Accessing Senate Chamber’

A Senator-elect, who is part of the campaign train of Zamfara West Senator-elect and Senate President hopeful, Abdulaziz Yari, has cried out that there were plans to stop their candidate from accessing the Senate chamber on Tuesday when the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated.

According to the lawmaker-elect, who said even though about 65 Senators-elect were backing the Senate Presidency bid of Yari, there is a new upswing in the rank of Senators-elect backing the former Zamfara State Governor.

He noted that the development was causing a lot of panic and tension in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He alleged that Akpabio and his backers were said to have hatched a new plot to stop Yari by all means, adding that one of the plans was to ensure that he is prevented from gaining access into the Red Chamber.

On the plan, tagged ‘Stop Yari’, the source said the plot was to ensure that Yari do not participate in the election on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.