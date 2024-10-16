Advertisement

Former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as England manager, effective from 1 January 2025.

The 51-year-old German becomes the third non-British permanent manager of the men’s team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Gareth Southgate resigned in July after England’s defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Lee Carsley, who managed the team for four games since being appointed interim manager in August, will remain in charge for the Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland next month.

Responding to his appointment, Tuchel, who left Bayern Munich at the end of last season, said, “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team.

“I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

“To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.”

Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said the Football Association had appointed “one of the best coaches in the world”.

The FA said Tuchel was the “preferred candidate” from the “several candidates” interviewed.

It said the FA board approved the decision last week and Tuchel signed a contract on 8 October.

“The announcement was delayed to minimise distraction around the international camp that has just concluded,” a statement read.

English coach Anthony Barry will be Tuchel’s assistant.

Tuchel managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St-Germain and Chelsea before moving to Bayern.