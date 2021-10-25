Whether you live in Nigeria or another country where there are loads of iGaming websites, you will have the chance to put some of them to the test. Most promotions are designed to attract as many new bettors as possible, which is why the prizes are usually lucrative. This is especially true for online casinos, where some of the most significant promotions may provide you with thousands of extra funds.

Most online betting platforms in Nigeria are also notorious for their generosity. While it is true that they have the potential to give you different kinds of perks that you can use while wagering, they also come with a fleet of conditions that everyone must abide by. Sadly, most iGaming operators do everything they can to “hide” these requirements, which means some people don’t even notice them until it is too late. That’s why we’ve decided to check a few unknown facts about the betting bonuses in Nigeria.

1. You can’t use most of the bonuses if you have more than one account

The first condition that we want to point out is usually present in every online bookmaker in Nigeria and all over the world. As you probably know, most platforms are not happy if you decide to create multiple accounts on their platforms. In fact, they may suspend all of your active accounts once they find out about it. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising that you probably won’t be able to use these promotions for Betway NG provided by silentbet if the bookmaker finds out that you have more than one active account. Therefore, it is not recommended to sign up multiple times.

If you are one of the people with multiple accounts, you have to close those you are not using. If this option is not available, you should contact the customer support department and explain what happened. Usually, the people who work there will close your accounts and warn you not to do that again.

2. The bookmaker/online casino won’t allow you to avail yourself of its promos if you have are a part of it

This requirement seems obvious, but many people don’t think about it once they start betting. Whether you choose the Betway promotions for Nigeria from Silentbet or choose another iGaming operator, you can’t use any offers if you work alongside the iGaming operator. Besides the employees, this rule applies to directors, agents, and even the people distributing the different casino titles.

Of course, you could use this offer even if you fall into one of these categories, but if you get caught, you may risk losing your job.

3. The given iGaming company has the right to change the Terms and Conditions when it wants to

Perhaps the most annoying condition that you will find on every betting platform is related to the Terms and Conditions. If you read them carefully, you will see that most bookmakers and casinos reserve the right to change them at any second. This means that you have to constantly keep an eye on them in case there is something new.