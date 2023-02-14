Supporters of the new Naira policy of the Federal Government who were embarking on a peaceful street protest came under heavy attack by thugs and street urchins suspected to be hired by the G10 Governors who are spearheading the opposition to the policy in the country.

The Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council (CSOCCC), which is the apex organ of all Civil Society Organizations in the country briefed the press before embarking on their march on Tuesday. They had set out to march to the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation before they were attacked.

Their attackers were wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods, charms and other dangerous weapons. The attack left many members of the civil society injured while the whereabouts of some of their leaders remain unknown till at press time.

One of the peaceful protesters who spoke to journalists Audu Emmanuel said: “they just came out from nowhere and attacked our peaceful march. They were hitting everyone in sight, snatching phones, bags and everything they could lay their filthy hands on especially from the women.”

He continued: “We believe the Governors who were watching the press conference live had mobilized these thugs. They may have been heading for the venue but met us on the march and attacked us. This should not be allowed in a city like Abuja.

“We had earlier accused the Governors of mobilizing violence and they have proved our intelligence right.

“The security agencies must rise to the occasion and stop them before it is too late.”

The CSOCCC had identified a group of 10 Governors whom they alleged were mobilising to cause riots in the country in various states in opposition to the Federal Government’s new Naira policy.

The governors include Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Yahaya Belloof Kogi State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.