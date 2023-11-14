Kano State Police command has beefed up security ahead of the judgement of the Appeal Court on the state governorship election petition in Abuja.

Although the appellate court reserved judgement in the matter, the police said yesterday that they have deployed adequate personnel and equipment in strategic locations in the state to ensure the security of life and property.

The command also stated that this action is necessary to forestall any attempt to cause disturbance or breakdown of law and order in the state.

It would be recalled that the Appeal Court in Abuja has reserved judgement on an appeal filed by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, over his sack by the Election Petition Tribunal ruling which gave verdict in favour of the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

This is contained in a statement issued on behalf of the state commissioner of police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, by the police public relations officer (PPRO) Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, yesterday in Kano.

Gumel reiterated that the Police Command, in conjunction with other security agencies in the state, will not give room for any unscrupulous persons trying to jeopardize the security arrangements and as such residents are encouraged to go about their daily activities.

“The police and security agencies are assuring the good people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the declaration of the appeal judgement,” he said.

He added, “Residents of Kano State are also expected to play their part in avoiding to be involved in the breakdown of law and order. In view of this, the following advisories are issued:

“Politically motivated clustering of people at location under whatever guise will not be allowed.

“Engaging in mass actions, suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests or celebrations that may trigger reactions should be avoided.

“Unguarded statements from politicians likely to increase unnecessary tension or undermine the security arrangements and the sanctity of the judicial system should be avoided,” part of the statement says.