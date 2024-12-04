President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, have charged Nigerian youths, students, and those in the Diaspora to emulate the general overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Professor Daniel Kolawole Olukoya.

They said the eminent cleric’s giant strides in academic excellence and positive marks on humanity were worthy of embracement.

They made the call after Olukoya was conferred an honorary doctorate of Management Science award during the weekend’s combined 34th and 35th convocation of FUTA.

Tinubu, who was represented by the vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Professor Wahab Egbewole, commended Olukoya for his massive investment in education and lifting society, especially in helping the downtrodden.

He said the award conferred on Olukoya was well deserved, adding that the clergyman is a mentor and role model.

Tinubu said, “Professor Olukoya’s investment in education and society is highly commendable. Hence, people should emulate him. He serves as a mentor and role model. His passion for lifting the downtrodden is great.”

Also, Governor Aiyedatiwa said many lives had been transformed through the constant support Olukoya had given to humanity physically, spiritually, and through his ministry (MFM).

Ayedatiwa said the construction of a Microbiology Laboratory in FUTA by Olukoya, scholarships to students, and monetary rewards to First-Class students from different tertiary institutions of learning across the world would motivate the youth to aspire to reach the peak of their careers and be beneficial to society.

His words,” People should look at Olukoya as an example in terms of academics and other aspects of life. The award conferred on the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries by FUTA is well deserved because of all he is doing to transform lives positively as an individual and through his Ministries. Olukoya renders selfless services to humanity in place of prayers, mentoring, and other aspects of life. ”

On why Olukoya was given the award, the vice chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, said the institution had noted Olukoya’s contributions to humanity generally and those to FUTA, which include scholarships and the building of a Microbiology Laboratory to improve the quality of FUTA graduates.

Oladiji stressed that Olukoya’s life is committed to ensuring others are happy.

She commended Olukoya’s human and capital development and the general overseer for supporting Science and Technology in different universities.

In his response, Olukoya thanked FUTA for the honour. He said touching lives positively, physically and spiritually, gives him joy.

He added that the purpose of existence is to add positive values to others.