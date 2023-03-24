The recently conducted presidential election of 25th February 2023 will go down in Nigeria‘s history as one of the most strongly contested elections that the country has ever witnessed. This was helped in no small measure by the entrant of two key factors that had hitherto eluded the country‘s electioneering process. One of these factors detonated as bombshell for the political actors jostling for elective positions in the election. The bombshell was INEC‘s insistence on the use of BVAS for the election. One of the important features of the BVAS was a capability to capture only the registered eligible voters at each polling unit, preventing in the process over accreditation. Another feature is the upload of election results at each polling centre in real time. At the announcement of INEC‘s determination to use the BVAS, the political elite realised that in effect, this was a major shift in the rule of the game, that it was no longer business as usual. Consequently, candidates for the various elective positions took to the streets, literally, to campaign for votes. The voting public for their part began to grow in confidence in the electioneering process and awakened to the knowledge of the power of their PVC card. This was an indication of the measure of the faith in the infallibility of the BVAS as a tool to minimise rigging, if not eradicate it completely.

The second factor that served to further shatter any complacency that the political actors may have nursed before election was the entrance into the political terrain by the so-called political third force, championed by a particular regional block who have been seeking to find expression to their political aspirations in the current electioneering season. The mantra of this new entrant was seemingly to challenge the status quo. At this point, the campaign for vote metamorphosized into the use of the social media as campaign medium to win hearts and minds of potential voters, propelled by the knowledge that the Nigerian youth constitutes the largest number of eligible voters for the 2023 general elections.

The national popularity of the major political players served to garner a preponderance of heated arguments and counter arguments over the information airways in support of a preferred candidate at the expense of the others, which also spilled over in public places where people meet.

In the midst of these imbroglio, one man stood out as an enigma, because he was the most least understood political actor, preferring to show so much calmness and unconcerned demeanour at the tirades of political detractors, even from those who call him friend. Indeed, he should be considered a true enigma in the light of recent events that saw him emerge the winner of the just concluded presidential election against all odds, in the face of the countless arsenal in the form of road blocks arrayed against his winning the election.

But Tinubu is no stranger to political battles. He had once taken on an almighty federal government when it was a military junta in the time of the late Gen. Sani Abacha, alongside some other courageous individuals, to call for the installation of Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12 presidential election. For this, he was exiled for his trouble. Then he fought the political might of President Obasanjo in his time to remain relevant as the only viable opposition party between 1999 and 2007. His giant strides in Lagos are evident as he is often referred to as the father of modern Lagos. His masterplan of Lagos is still being followed by governors after he left the office more than 16 years ago.

Tinubu can clearly be regarded as having brawn and brains as regards his strides so far in the political arena.

Infact, his political disciples cut across the length and breadth of Nigeria and have played major roles in the affairs of Nigeria.

As a show of his political mastery, his first speech after being declared the winner was to call on all dissenting parties to join hands with him in building the Nigeria of our dream. This is a total difference from the syndrome of the „winner takes all“ which is prevalent in the Nigerian political scene.

Is it not time we join hands with this political strategist and tactician to bring Nigeria back to her noble place in the comity of nations?

I implore the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to further dedicate his victory to the 8,794,726 Nigerians who believe he would take them out of the wilderness to the promised land. These voters have freed Bola Tinubu from the shackles of some so-called „powers that be“ in Nigerian politics. Hence, the President-Elects‘ first policy decisions should be masses-friendly and the assemblage of those who are passionate about Nigeria to serve in the incoming cabinet, a priority.

Dear President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians have done their part. It is now time for you to do your part.

Remember, Sir, ‚to whom much is given, much is expected‘.

– Gambari writes from Abuja