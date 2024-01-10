President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday evening, the President, in his resolve to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations, has appointed Jalal Arabi as Chairman of the Board of the Commission.

LEADERSHIP reports that Arabi was few weeks ago appointed by President Tinubu as interim chairman of NAHCON.

The new management team includes Aliu Abdulrazaq — Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, & Finance; Prince Anofi Elegushi — Commissioner, Operations; Professor Abubakar A. Yagawal — Commissioner, Planning & Research;

Other board members are Muhammad Umaru Ndagi — North Central; Abba Jato Kala — North East; Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman — North West; Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe — South West; Aishat Obi Ahmed — South East; Zainab Musa — South South; Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio — Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), and Professor Adedimizi Mahfouz Adebola — Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA).

Ngelale added that the President mandated the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians.