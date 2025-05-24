Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the immediate-past deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, as director-general of the National Institute for Sports (NIS).

He is expected to initiate reforms in the Institute to reposition it.

The NIS was established in 1974 to improve Nigeria’s performance in international sporting competitions.

The National Institute for Sports is a research and training Institute and a parastatal under the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The Institute is saddled with the responsibilities of producing top-rated coaches, sports managers, and sports scientists and conducting sports research.