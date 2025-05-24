President Bola Tinubu has appointed the immediate-past deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, as director-general of the National Institute for Sports (NIS).
He is expected to initiate reforms in the Institute to reposition it.
The NIS was established in 1974 to improve Nigeria’s performance in international sporting competitions.
The National Institute for Sports is a research and training Institute and a parastatal under the National Sports Commission (NSC).
The Institute is saddled with the responsibilities of producing top-rated coaches, sports managers, and sports scientists and conducting sports research.
We’ve got the edge. Get real-time reports, breaking scoops, and exclusive angles delivered straight to your phone. Don’t settle for stale news. Join LEADERSHIP NEWS on WhatsApp for 24/7 updates →Join Our WhatsApp Channel