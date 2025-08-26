President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District in the Senate, on his 40th birthday anniversary.

Senator Ekpenyong is one of the youngest lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly. He is an accomplished financial analyst and former Commissioner for Finance in his home state of Cross River.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, President Tinubu commended Ekpenyong for his dedication and contributions in the Senate, particularly his sponsorship of motions and bills addressing key development and policy matters.

“As a firm believer in the creative talents of young people and their ability to make a positive difference in nation-building and the sustenance of democracy, I value immensely the participation of young Nigerians in governance.

“I look forward to deeper engagement with leaders like Senator Ekpenyong, who are making meaningful contributions in their spheres of influence,” President Tinubu stated.

The President prayed for Senator Ekpenyong’s continued strength and good health while serving Cross River State and Nigeria.