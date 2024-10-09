President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State who is also the chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) on his 63rd birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, thanked Governor Yahaya for his dedicated leadership of the NSGF and for ensuring that the forum remains a purposeful force in rallying leaders to address the multi-faceted challenges and promote regional cooperation and sustainable development.

He acknowledged the governor’s steady strides in education, economic development, infrastructure, and agriculture, noting that “these efforts have improved the quality of life for the people of Gombe and made healthcare more affordable and accessible.”

The President particularly commended Governor Yahaya for reintegrating over 350,000 out-of-school children in the state, significantly improving examination pass rates.

He then prayed that Gombe State will continue to witness more prosperity under the Dan Majen Gombe as he builds on the achievements that have endeared him to the people over the past five years of his tenure.