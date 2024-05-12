President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the President-elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, President Tinubu affirmed that the successful conduct of elections in the nation underlined the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

The President assured President-elect Déby that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The President also called for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the President-elect success as he undertakes this noble service to the people of Chad.