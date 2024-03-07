President Bola Tinubu has directed the establishment of a National Research Fund that will serve as a mainstay for development in Nigeria.

President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof. Ekanem Braide, disclosed this during the investiture of President Tinubu as the grand patron of the Nigerian Academy of Science at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

Addressing the members of the Academy after the investiture, President Tinubu pledged his commitment and full support to the funding of research and development in Nigeria.

The President affirmed that without transformative research and development, no nation will develop to achieve it desire.

“I believe without great research and development, no nation can develop to achieve a desire,” he stated.

The Nigerian Leader said his administration will give direct support to research and development in Nigeria through government policies, programs and ministries of science and technology.

“Paying attention to research ,science and development is a commitment that I will continue to support directly and through various government policies and programs, through our ministries of science and technology, health, education and related Ministries will be mobilized.

“And in the role of the National Academy of Science and funding for research, science and development, I am fully committed,” the President added.

President Tinubu further appreciated the gesture of the Academy of Science for decorating him as its grand patron.

“I have of a sense of gratitude, accepted your gesture of investiture as grand patron of science,” he added.

In her remarks, the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof. Ekanem Braide, said for national problems to be conclusively addressed in Nigeria, there was the need for healthy collaboration between the centers, the government, industries and the community.

Prof. Braide said that there will be effective research translation via this means, thereby transmitting research output from laboratories and workshops to informed policies and practices.

Braide applauded the administration of President Tinubu for recognising the need for Nigeria to move towards knowledge based economy, disclosing that the academy is currently working with the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning on the review of documents that would aid urgent interventions for national development.

“We commend the administration of President Tinubu for truly recognizing the need for Nigeria to move towards knowledge based economy, we are reviewing national planning document through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and we are advising necessary interventions required urgently for national development

“We have been informed that the President had directed that steps be taken to set up National Research Fund,” she added.

The President of the Academy of Science called for collaboration between centers, thereby deploying science, technology and innovation to tackle major socio-economic problems facing Nigeria.

“There is a need for healthy collaboration between centres, Nigeria like many African countries is plaqued by a number of major problems that negatively impact on socio-economic development of the country most of these problems can be addressed through the application of science technology and innovation,” she stressed.

Braide said that it was the belief of the Nigeria Academy of Science that with the 263 universities, 84 polytechnics and 205 Colleges of Education, there will be upscale of community services in the institutions and host communities that will impact and result to economic sustainable development of Nigeria.

“It is our belief that the 263 universities 84 polytechnics, 205 Colleges of Education, there will be upscale of community services in their host communities there will be positive impact and sustainable economic recovery and development in Nigeria will be achieved faster”

Prof. Ekanem Braide along with the Vice President, Prof. Abubakar Sambo FAS, Professor Farombu, amongst others, decorated President Tinubu as the Grand patron of the academy.

In attendance were the Registrar of the Academy, Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (ETF), Sonny Echono, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Others were the Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu and few others.