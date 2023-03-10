A former Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in Ekiti State, Dr. Olabode Adetoyi, has tasked the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to focus on food abundance as it’s the panacea to ‘japa syndrome’, hunger, health challenges and social vices.

“I will implore the President-Elect to make agriculture as number one priority.

“Once there is abundant food, hunger, poverty, insecurity, health challenges, social vices, unemployment (Japa Syndrome) will be totally eradicated in Nigeria.

“All data from World Bank, United Nations, IMF and other international development agencies are pointing to Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world with more than 67% of the population in abject poverty and more than 28% of the populace are not with jobs.

“The magic wand as solutions to the listed above problems is massive investment in agricultural value chain.

“Currently, agriculture is contributing a range of 23 – 30% to the GDP with renewed hope to be extended to the banishment of poverty, which is equivalent to massive funding and investment to agribusiness.

“I believe agriculture should be contributing not less than 50% to the GDP, it is doable, and we have the human resource that can make it happen with all the good and enabling environment,” Adetoyi said.

Prince Adetoyi’s educational sojourn saw him through University of Ilorin (B.Agric Hons) to University of Ibadan, (Masters), Lagos State University for another Degree in Marketing, Harvard Business School USA, A&M University College Station, Texas -USA, University of Stellenbosch Business School Capetown -South Africa, Insper du sino,Sao Paulo, Brazil Lagos Business School, and Pan Atlantic University Lagos, Nigeria.

He is currently the chairman and founder of Value Ingredients Ltd Lagos with a branch in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He was Director, Fountain Holdings Ltd (an investment arm of Ekiti State), Chairman Youth in Commercial Agriculture Development Ekiti State, Member Ekiti -State Covid 19 Resource Mobilization Committee, Hon Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security Ekiti State 31st August 2020 – 15th October 2022.

While he was Commissioner, he made footprints that were largely indelible. They included Engagement of Youths in Agribusiness {Training of over 300 youths through YEASA, IITA, IFAD, AFRICARISE, ABUAD}, Engagement on Development Strategy for Agro Cargo Airport, built and support Ease of Doing Business, wrote a new Agric. Policy Development for Ekiti State, Establishment of clonal gardens for seedlings so that farmers an have access to new and improved varieties of Cocoa, Oil Palm, Cashew etc.,