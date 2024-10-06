President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and former Chief of Army Staff General Alani Ipoola Akinrinade on his 85th birthday and praises him for his exceptional contributions to Nigeria.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, he acknowledged General Akinrinade’s illustrious military service, his significant role in the Civil War and his esteemed position as Chief of Army Staff.

President Tinubu also highlighted the general’s pivotal leadership in restoring democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election.

He emphasised General Akinrinade’s instrumental leadership within the National Democratic Coalition, both domestically and in exile.

President Tinubu commended General Akinrinade for his dedication to democratic governance and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development.

“The General was one of those who provided inspiring leadership and direction for us in those difficult moments within the National Democratic Coalition”, President Tinubu said.