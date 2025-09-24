President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the immediate-past Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The closed-door session came just hours after the President incidentally received Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara. This is coming as the Rivers State House of Assembly moved to investigate financial dealings during the six-month emergency rule led by Ibas.

At its first sitting since the expiration of emergency rule, the Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, resolved to probe expenditure from the consolidated revenue fund during Ibas’ tenure as state administrator.

The lawmakers said they would scrutinise contracts awarded and funds spent under the emergency dispensation.

But, Ibas has dismissed the resolution as a political distraction, insisting the lawmakers lacked the constitutional power to question him.

Speaking through his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Hector Igbikiowubu, the retired naval chief argued that since he was appointed by the President and supervised by the National Assembly, any probe of his actions would be tantamount to probing both institutions.

Tinubu had on March 18, 2025, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected lawmakers, following escalating political and security crises.

Ibas was appointed to oversee the state during the period, before handing back power after the expiration of the six-month emergency rule last week.