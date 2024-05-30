Ad

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned a 600-metre over – the – sea bridge spanning across Iko – Atabrikang – Akata – Opolom – Okoroutip – Iwuochang communities in Ibeno and Eastern Obolo local government areas of Akwa Ibom State.

The bridge linking 20 communities in the oil commodities with a component of the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opolom- Okoroutip -Iwouchang road (section 11) was completed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC.

Speaking while commissioning the project, Tinubu, who was represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio applauded the Chief Samuel Ogbuku -led management of the interventionist agency for directly touching the lives of the people of Niger Delta in just one year in office.

For this, he assured that the 2024 budget of the Commission currently being considered by the National Assembly would be carefully considered towards tackling the prevailing underdevelopment plaguing the region.

He said, ”Congratulatioms to you, the Managing Director (MD), together with the Chairman of NDDC Board, along with other Executives members for being the first Board since year 2000 to remain focused, united and commissioning projects that benefit directly the people of the Niger Delta region.

“Just after one year, you have been able to connect five LGAs in Ondo State to the National grid by the commissioning of the substation at Okitipupa in Ondo State, the substation is going to serve 64 communities and I can tell you that you have brought light to the people.

“Today, the people of Ibeno have another access road to civilization. It was difficult before to access this areas but today, you can access 600 metres through the bridge. About 20 communities separated by Qua-Iboe River are now linked up by this bridge to Eastern Obolo and other parts of the State.

“The economic activities, exchange of commerce and education will now flourish. This is the first time NDDC is impacting on the lives of the Niger Delta people directly,” the President noted.

He recalled that many years of oil exploration activities have impacted negatively on the Niger Delta people in terms of acid rain, poor yields and other devastating effects, thereby urging the NDDC to beam its searchlight on empowering the people of the region.

Minister of the Nigeria Delta Development, Engr. Abubarkar Momoh, in his remarks said that the milestone being recorded with the commissioning of the bridge was a product of the performance bond signed between the management of NDDC and his Ministry.

While noting that the 20 communities the bridge would serve were disjointed, Momoh explained that with the commissioning of the bridge, the communities would access themselves, adding that economic activities in those communities would begin to flourish.

“When we assumed office last year, I and the Permanent Secretary signed a performance bond with Mr President, and sometimes last year, NDDC signed a performance bond with the ministry. So what you are seeing today is a direct fallout of that commitment,” the Minister recalled.

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno who was represented by his Deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, lauded the management of NDDC for its commitment towards uplifting the lives of the ordinary people in Nigeria, even as he pledged support to President Tinubu’s administration’s socio-economic reforms under the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, while commending the President for his support, assured of holistic interventions across the region with improved budget to address the challenges of development plaguing the region over the years.