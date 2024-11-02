President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the retired group chief executive officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, for his exceptional service to the bank.

Similarly, in the celebration of Adeduntan’s remarkable tenure, the 130-year-old First Bank will host a special send-off ceremony this weekend, expressing gratitude for his contributions over the past nine years.

President Tinubu commended him for steering the bank through transformative growth, which includes expanding customer accounts from 10 million to over 42 million and elevating Profit Before Tax from N10 billion in 2015 to an impressive N300 billion in 2023.

These milestones, the president said, reflected Adeduntan’s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday, the President expressed his appreciation for Adeduntan’s willingness to serve the nation in various pivotal roles, including his contributions to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and other prominent institutions.

His extensive expertise in the financial sector, he stressed, has significantly bolstered Nigeria’s economic landscape.

President Tinubu also lauded the bank’s solid internal management ethos, which is responsible for the seamless transition from Adeduntan to the current CEO, Olusegun Alebiosu. President Tinubu wishes Dr Adeduntan continued success in all his future endeavours.