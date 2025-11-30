Abuja, Nov. 29, 2025 (NAN) President Bola Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s election to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, describing it as a strong endorsement of the nation’s maritime leadership.

Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Nigeria was re-elected into Category C of the IMO Council for the 2026–2027 biennium during the organisation’s General Assembly in London on Friday, ending a 14-year absence.

Tinubu said the outcome reflects global confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to maritime safety, security, environmental protection, and adherence to internationally accepted standards governing global shipping operations.

He commended the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, officials of the ministry, NIMASA, and Nigeria’s diplomatic team for their strategic engagement and professionalism throughout the campaign.

‎The President said the mandate aligns with his administration’s plan to grow the blue economy, enhance maritime infrastructure, strengthen anti-piracy measures, and position Nigeria as a leading regional shipping hub.

‎Tinubu assured the global maritime community of Nigeria’s readiness to promote safer oceans, cleaner waterways, efficient shipping systems, and robust cooperation in shaping fair and innovative maritime regulations.

‎He thanked member states for their support and pledged that Nigeria will justify the confidence placed in it through sustained leadership and committed contribution to advancing international maritime objectives.