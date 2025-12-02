President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, met with the nation’s security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in what is believed to be an emergency review session triggered by the recent surge in nationwide insecurity.

The meeting comes less than 24 hours after the resignation of the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, and followed a string of abductions of schoolchildren and worshippers in Kwara, Niger, Kebbi and other parts of the country.

Led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, the service chiefs in attendance included the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General W. Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke.

Also at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. General Emmanuel Undiandeye; the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi; and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The high-level security session is expected to focus on the escalating wave of kidnappings, rural attacks and bandit operations that have put several states under pressure in recent weeks.