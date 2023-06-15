Thursday, June 15, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tinubu Meets Yakasai, Akande, Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi

by Leadership News
8 seconds ago
in News
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

President Bola Tinubu has met with elder statesmen Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and Chief Bisi Akande.

He met the two statesmen separately at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The President also met separately with former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi II.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Yakasai revealed that prior to Tinubu’s declaration of his intention to run for the presidency, the APC national leader visited his home seeking his blessings.

Emphasising the importance of political leadership in transforming the country, Yakasai shared his belief that only politicians can effectively address the challenges facing Nigeria.

He pointed to success stories from other countries such as Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and the Soviet Union, where political leaders played crucial roles in shaping their nations’ destinies.

RELATED