President Bola Tinubu has learned with profound sadness that Ambassador Joy Uche Angela Ogwu, who was 79, has passed away.

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Ogwu represented Nigeria at the United Nations from May 2008 to May 2017.

A skilled diplomat and scholar, she served as the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), where she made invaluable contributions to developing Nigeria’s foreign policy and international relations scholarship.

With inspiring dedication and skill, she presided over the UN Security Council twice, first in July 2010 and again in October 2011.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, extolled the late Ambassador for projecting Nigeria’s voice with clarity and purpose and working tirelessly for global peace, disarmament, international security, and the advancement of women’s rights.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Ogwu’s five children, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, the entire Ogwu family, and the diplomatic and academic community, mourning the passing of the distinguished diplomat.

”Nigeria has lost a trailblazer who rose to the highest level of her vocation through excellence and hard work,” he said

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of her soul and for divine comfort for all who mourn the diplomat.