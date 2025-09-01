President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Ezenwa Wike on the passing of Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the pioneer Head of Service of the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA).

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, also extended his sympathies to the children, family, and loved ones of the late Mrs. Adayilo and the FCTA’s management and staff.

Mrs. Adayilo passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 1, 2025.

Tinubu described the deceased as a dedicated public servant, who previously served as Education Secretary of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Wike appointed Adayilo as the first FCT Head of Service, following Tinubu’s approval of a new civil service structure for the FCT.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Mrs. Adayilo’s soul while wishing her family, friends, and colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.