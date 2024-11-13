President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu, a former justice of the Supreme Court and Nigeria’s judiciary, on his passing.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President also conveyed his sympathies to members of the bar and bench mourning the distinguished jurist’s death across the nation.

He noted that throughout his illustrious career, Justice Ogwuegbu mentored countless judges and lawyers.

Born in 1933 in Amainyi, Ihitte-Uboma local government area of Imo State, Justice Ogwuegbu dedicated over five decades to the judiciary, culminating in his appointment as a Justice of Nigeria’s Supreme Court. He also served as President of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

After Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, Justice Ogwuegbu was appointed to chair the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which investigated human rights abuses during the military regime.

President Tinubu honoured Justice Ogwuegbu’s enduring legacy and commended his unwavering commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law.

He reflected on Justice Ogwuegbu’s pivotal role in transforming Nigeria’s judiciary into an institution where justice prevails without fear or favour.

Tinubu believes that Justice Ogwuegbu’s championing the values of discipline, excellence, and integrity throughout his life has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legal landscape.

According to Tinubu, Justice Ogwuegbu’s landmark judgments, particularly those on federalism, university autonomy, individual rights under the Nigerian Constitution, banking regulations, and monetary policy, will continue to serve as guiding principles and reference points in Nigerian law.

He then prayed for divine comfort for the family of the late elder statesman and eternal peace for Justice Ogwuegbu’s soul.