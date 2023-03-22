President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has travelled out of the country to Paris, France, to take a rest, while planning for his May 29 inauguration.

He will proceed from Paris to Saudi Arabia to participate in this year’s Lesser Hajj.

A statement from his office signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Wednesday, said Tinubu was jetting our to vacate after a very exhaustive campaign and election season.

He also directed all his senior aides and campaign staff to also go and observe a short rest.

“President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration,” Rahman added.

According to the statement, the president-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, for Europe on Tuesday night.

“We cautioned the media against fake news by way of publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims, just as he urged them to always seek clarifications from our office,” the statement said.

Explaining the reason for the trip, Rahman said, “The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.

“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. He has directed all the senior aides and campaign staff to also go and observe a short rest. He is expected back in the country soon.

“We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office.”