Tinubu Orders Thorough Investigation Of Kwara Boat Accident

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the boat mishap, which occurred in Kwara State, claiming many lives.

LEADERSHIP reports that the boat accident led to the death of over 100 wedding guests at Egbu village in Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of our people in Kwara State. That the victims were guests at a wedding ceremony made the unfortunate accident more painful.

“My heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of victims of the tragic mishap. I also sympathise with the government and people of Kwara State over the accident. May all loved ones find comfort,” the President prayed in a statement by the media office of the State House .

While urging the Kwara State Government and relevant Federal Government agencies to look into the circumstances surrounding the boat accident, President Tinubu promised that his administration would look into the challenges of inland water transportation in the country to ensure the matter of safety and operational standards are strictly adhered to.