President Bola Tinubu has made a firm commitment that his administration will complete the Eastern Rail line connecting Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

President Tinubu gave the assurance during an interactive session with South-East leaders during his official visit to Enugu State on Saturday.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, also pledged that his administration would support the development of the Anambra Basin as a significant energy reserve.

The basin is estimated to hold up to 1 billion barrels of oil and 30 billion cubic feet of gas.

During the meeting, the President was attentive to the requests made by former Minister of Power, Professor Chinedu Nebo, and Enugu State indigene Chris Ugoh, and responded with a commitment to address their concerns.

While applauding the Tinubu administration for completing the Port Harcourt to Aba section of the Eastern rail line, Nebo appealed to the President to prioritise the completion of the remaining portions of the rail link.

He emphasised the rail link’s potential to boost Nigeria’s non-oil exports and economic growth.

Ugoh noted that the Anambra Basin has the potential to support power generation and industrial feedstocks.

He appealed to the Federal Government to develop the resource to benefit the South-East and other regions of the country, including the Middle Belt and the North.

Onyemauche Nnamani, the National Commissioner representing the South-East in the Police Service Commission (PSC), urged the Federal Government to implement modern security strategies in the region, akin to the statewide CCTV system and patrol cars with surveillance cameras in Enugu State.

Nnamani called on the federal government to de-emphasise the mounting of checkpoints and roadblocks in the region, saying, “It is inefficient and exposes our security personnel to attacks by non-state actors.”

Responding to the request for the rail line, President Tinubu reassured the audience, saying, “It is a work in progress. I inherited some of these critical problems and am committed to solving them.”

“On the support of the gas infrastructure. Sure, gas is an alternative to petrol. There is no wasting of time than to invest more in it. We will do it together, and I am lucky I have good governors. ”

Acknowledging the presence of various dignitaries, including governors, traditional rulers, captains of industry and serving and former presiding officers of the National Officer from the South East, President Tinubu praised former Senate President Ken Nnamani for saving Nigeria’s democracy from those who wanted to derail it with the Third Term project.

Earlier at the meeting, President Tinubu praised Governor Peter Mbah for his development model and philosophy after inaugurating several projects executed by the state government.

He pledged that the federal government would continue to support Enugu and other states in their development efforts.

Among the projects inaugurated by the President are the GTC Smart Green School, New Haven/Bisalla Road, the International Conference Center, the Command-and-Control Center, and 150 patrol vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras.

The President also performed the virtual commissioning of other notable projects from the Enugu State Government House.

At the inauguration of the Command-and-Control Center, the President said investment in security will bring rapid development.

“This is a profound demonstration of what we can do together. It reassures me that more revenue going to the sub-nationals and local government is not a waste. It is for development.

“We have committed leaders like Peter Mbah taking Enugu on the path of 21st-century development, taking Enugu to greater heights, and building our tomorrow today.

“I cannot forget the sight of those children I just met at the Smart Green School.

“I have seen the gadgets and vehicles with 21st-century technology. Yes, you are indeed working for today, tomorrow and the future.

“My good friend Peter, we can go places together to build Nigeria and build the future.

“It is audacious to have this home filled with technology, and they are ready for use. To promote investment, I know you are a private sector person, and we must encourage more private sector people to come into politics.

“When you are sure of security and development and give value for money, investors will be your friend,” he said.

President Tinubu further lauded the governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, for demonstrating an irrevocable commitment to human development.

“I don’t care which party you come from; you are my friend. Alex Otti of Abia State is also doing very well. It is not about the differences in languages and place of birth.

“No one of us has control of the mother tongue. God created us, and you can find yourself in Enugu, Onitsha or Lagos. We are all members of one huge family called Nigeria, but we live in different rooms in the same house.

“We must build this house to satisfy our immediate and future needs,” he said.

At the interactive session, Governor Mbah described President Tinubu as a true federalist.

He commended the Tinubu administration for establishing the South East Development Commission and liberalising the electricity sector through the Electricity Act (Amendment).

He congratulated the President on being named ThisDay Man of the Year and acknowledged his efforts to revitalise Nigeria’s growth and economic resilience.

“Your Excellency, your credential as a true federalist stands out brightly, and the legacies thereof will long earn you resounding accolades.

“In signing the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, you liberalised electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. That singular act will consistently rank as an enduring legacy.

“It is noteworthy that Enugu State was the first sub-national to which the NERC ceded regulatory oversight of the local electricity market. That reflects how swiftly we are pursuing our goals,” he said.

According to the governor, the South East Development Commission will address infrastructure and ecological challenges in the region while complementing the many development strides unfolding across the state.

Governor Mbah reiterated his vision to grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion within 4 years, aiming to position the state among Nigeria’s top three states in terms of GDP.

He said this grand dream can be achieved when security is guaranteed, quality education thrives, and citizens can access affordable healthcare.

The governor outlined the bold steps taken to enhance public safety in the state, including ending the illegal sit-at-home order imposed across the Southeast by a criminal gang and non-state actors.

”We no longer observe sit-at-home in Enugu. Our people go to work every day of the week, and we no longer take orders from non-state actors,” he said.

The governor told the President that some of the Smart Green Schools commissioned during the state visit were part of the modern schools introduced by his administration across 260 wards to equip students with 21st-century skills.

The governor explained that his administration has focused on primary healthcare, upgrading all 260 primary healthcare centres to maintain consistent quality, even in remote areas.

“All these infrastructural developments are mainly possible because of your bold initiatives.

“The courageous pronouncements you made to free up funds for development: the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of the foreign exchange, and several social interventions that your government continues to provide for the people of this country.

“We are now essentially, with those funds freed, able to fully complete these projects. And it’s not just physical infrastructure; social and digital infrastructure are going on,” Governor Mbah said.