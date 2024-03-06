President Bola Tinubu has executed Policy Directives to improve the investment climate and position Nigeria as the preferred investment destination for the oil & gas sector in Africa.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday, said this is in keeping with the President’s dedicated efforts to remove obstacles to investments in Nigeria, harness the nation’s resources and diversify the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians

He explained that following extensive engagements, analyses, and benchmarking with other jurisdictions, the President has initiated the amendment of primary legislation to introduce fiscal incentives for oil & gas projects, reduce contracting costs and timelines, and promote cost efficiency in local content requirements.

He said recognizing the urgency to accelerate investments, the President has directed the “Introduction of fiscal incentives for non-associated gas, midstream and deepwater developments.

The president also ordered the streamlining of contracting process to compress the contracting cycle to six months and the application of the local content requirements without hindering investments or the cost competitiveness.

Ngelale said the details of these Policy Directives will be gazetted and communicated by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

He said the incentives were developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Justice, Finance, Petroleum and Budget and Economic Planning.

Others are the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

“The Special Adviser to the President on Energy has been directed to continue coordinating the aforementioned stakeholders to ensure the implementation of these directives within a stipulated timeframe,” Ajuri said.