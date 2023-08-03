Tinubu To Review Kogi’s Power Rotation Amid Western Zone’s Marginalisation Complaint

President Bola Tinubu has called on the people of Kogi West Senatorial District to maintain peace and unity ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of Okun Development Association (ODA), led by Professor Micheal Ikupolati, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, the President assured them of his commitment to look into their concerns regarding marginalisation and the need for fair representation in governance of their state.

The delegation had expressed their unwavering support for the Tinubu administration and requested the President’s backing for Kogi West Senatorial District to have an opportunity to produce the next Governor of the State.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the group emphasised that this would be the first time the district will have a chance to produce the governor in 27 years since the state’s creation in 1991.